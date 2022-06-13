Prince Harry takes a tumble at the polo: Duke falls off his horse in front of his celebrity pals actress Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster after making return to California

Prince Harry fell off his horse in front of his celebrity friends as he returned to the polo field in California after a flying visit to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee where he reportedly only had a ‘quite formal’ 15 minutes with his grandmother, Your Content has learned.

The Duke of Sussex played for his pal Nacho Figueras’ team Los Padres yesterday but they lost their match.

He donned green top, white trousers and black boots as he placed hands behind his head during a break.

The 37-year-old was seen wearing a black helmet and protective goggles while grasping his wooden mallet.

