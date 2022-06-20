Down and out-for-the-count: Pictures of drug addicts passed out all over Portland show how its decriminalization program has backfired – with officials now proposing Japanese-style ‘coffin homes’ for the destitute

Portland’s open-air drug market is laid bare as people smoke heroin on the streets and needles litter the sidewalks as city officials start homeless sweeps while a nearby city’s mayoral candidate ‘wants to round them up and use ‘Japanese-style pods’ to house them, Your Content has learned.

New photos show the current situation in Portland that resembles an ‘open air drug market’

Homelessness and drug use continue to increase more than a year after Ballot Measure 110 passed.

Overdose deaths in the state hit an all-time high in 2021 with 1069, a 41 percent increase from 2020.

Now, Leslie Wright Oregon City mayoral candidate, wants to house homeless people in vacant schools by using them as shelters in small compact areas, like ‘the Japanese people’

‘We’re gonna take each one of those (homeless) people and give them their own little area and give them an address,’ he said, referencing ‘small, compact’ areas like ‘how the Japanese people live’

Wright’s comments come as nearby Portland has become an ‘open air drug market’ and overdoses skyrocket.

Oregon was the first state in the United States to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

