Georgia inmate who shot dead two guards during escape from a prison transport bus in 2017 is sentenced to death

A prisoner has been sentenced to die after killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus in Georgia five years ago, Your Content has learned.

A prisoner has been sentenced to death after killing two prison guards in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Ricky Dubose, 29, shot and killed Sgt Christopher Monica and Sgt Curtis Billue.

He and inmate Donnie Rowe both then escaped from the prison transport bus.

Dubose has been sentenced to death while Rowe was given life without parole,‘according to CBS NEWS.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]