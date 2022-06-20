Hero grandmother dies days after diving into a Georgia lake in desperate bid to save her granddaughter, 13, who tragically drowned

A Grandmother has died following a week in intensive care after heroically trying to save her granddaughter who drowned in a lake, Your Content has learned.

Stephanie Walker, 49, dived into a lake in Georgia after Makayla Prather, 13.

Makayla sadly drowned on June 11 while Stephanie died a week later on June 18,‘according to THE SUN.

