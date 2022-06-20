Inflation is forcing state and local officials to CANCEL or scale back infrastructure projects under Biden’s $1trillion bill: Shortage of workers and prices of pipes, asphalt and construction materials surging

The $1 trillion in federal infrastructure investment sparked by the massive bill President Joe Biden signed last year is starting to kick in, Your Content has learned.

But inflation is causing most projects to scale back or be cancelled completely.

Some schemes are experiencing as much as double the estimated costs.

Prices of pipes, asphalt and many other materials have surged in recent months.

There is also a shortage in construction workers , furthering hampering efforts.

GOP Rep. Sam Graves says the infrastructure law is compounding inflation,‘according to FINANCIAL NEWS.

