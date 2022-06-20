Monday, June 20, 2022
Monday, June 20, 2022
More

    ‘It’s all lies’: Louisiana man accused of raping 16-year-old in 2005 says they had consensual sex after meeting in a bar where she used a fake ID – as he fights to keep custody of their now teenage daughter
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Louisiana man accused of raping a 16-year-old in 2005 when he was 30 has spoken out to deny the woman’s claims as he fights to maintain custody of their now teenage daughter, Your Content has learned.

    John Barnes denies raping Crysta Abelseth in 2005 when she was 16 and he was 30.

    - Advertisement -

    The pair had sex after he gave her a ride home from a bar where he says she told people she was a college student.

    Crysta became pregnant as a result of their encounter; their daughter is now 16.

    Barnes says he won full custody of the girl because her mother had been allowing her to post sexually explicit videos on TikTok.

    He also alleges the mother allowed a ‘revolving door of men’ to sleep over in their home which confused the girl.

    - Advertisement -

    He has never been charged, despite Louisiana having statutory rape charges that apply to anyone under 17,‘according to NEWS FEEDS.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.