Man, 21, is killed and eight more people are injured in shooting at ‘barbecue gathering’ in Harlem as violent crime skyrockets in NYC

A 21-year-old man was killed and eight more people were wounded in a shooting while they were enjoying a barbeque in Harlem, police said, Your Content has learned.

Nine people, two women and seven men, were shot in Harlem at around 12.35am.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital but he died from injuries.

Police believe the group of people were enjoying a barbeque on Sunday night,‘according to Daily News.

