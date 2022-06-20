‘There was a bang, Henry fell on top of me… I could feel the blood’: Lord Ashcroft’s former daughter-in-law describes the moment she accidentally shot dead 21-stone Belize cop and was crushed beneath him

The former daughter-in-law of billionaire Lord Ashcroft has described trying to ‘wiggle out from under him’ after the police chief she shot dead in the tropical paradise of Belize collapsed on top of her, Your Content has learned.

Lord Ashcroft’s former daughter-in-law has told how she shot dead a Belize cop.

Jasmine Hartin, 33, said there was ‘bang’ and then lots of ‘blood’ as cop slumped.

She tried to ‘wiggle out from under him’ but he started ‘slipping into the water’

In interview with Piers Morgan, Hartin said it was ‘difficult’ to talk about incident,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

