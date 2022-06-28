Boy, 3, dies after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him and his uncle discovered him during Wendy’s drive-thru run in Georgia

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy’s drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat, Your Content has learned.

Kendrick Engram Jr, 3, was found by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant in Columbus on Sunday.

He had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The day’s temperature high in the area was 96F and the lowest 90F.

Kendrick had spent most of the day with his three sisters and his grandmother.

They were out and about all day before coming back home at 5:30 p.m.

The grandmother didn’t notice Kendrick was missing until three hours later, when her son the boy’s uncle borrowed her car to go to Wendy’s,‘according to FlipBoard.

