Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
More

    Boy, 3, dies after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him and his uncle discovered him during Wendy’s drive-thru run in Georgia
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy’s drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat, Your Content has learned.

    Kendrick Engram Jr, 3, was found by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant in Columbus on Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    He had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

    The day’s temperature high in the area was 96F and the lowest 90F.

    Kendrick had spent most of the day with his three sisters and his grandmother.

    They were out and about all day before coming back home at 5:30 p.m.

    - Advertisement -

    The grandmother didn’t notice Kendrick was missing until three hours later, when her son the boy’s uncle borrowed her car to go to Wendy’s,‘according to FlipBoard.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.