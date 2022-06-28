Tuesday, June 28, 2022
    CVS and Rite Aid limit ‘morning after’ pills to three per woman as demand surges after Roe v Wade: Walgreens sells out of ones available for delivery
    Pharmacy giants CVS and Rite Aid have restricted sales of ‘morning after’ pills to three per woman as demand spirals after the Roe v Wade decision and Walgreens has sold out of the drugs that it can put up for delivery, Your Content has learned.

    CVS said it still had enough pills but that the limit was in place to ensure ‘equitable access’

    Rite Aid warned it had to restrict sales of the pills due to ‘increased demand’

    Walgreens said it was working to re-stock its warehouses, but still had ‘adequate’ supply in its stores for women that needed the pills.

    Comes after Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade ruling, allowing many states to move to ban abortion,‘according to The Washington Post.

