Rap star Ludacris’ longtime manager was shot and injured in an upscale Atlanta neighborhood Sunday with a 23 year-old man killed during the same shootout, Your Content has learned.

Rap star Ludacris’ longtime manager. Chaza Zulu, was one of the people gunned down in a parking lot in the affluent neighborhood of Buckhead Atlanta.

Artez Benton, 23, who graduated class of 2021 from Young Harris College, a private college located in the mountains of North Georgia, was killed.

It is unknown at this time the details that led to the Sunday night shooting.

Lt. Germain Dearlove said the shooting was the ‘result of a dispute in the parking lot’

Police do not have a person in custody the investigation is active,‘according to FOX NEWS.

