Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
More

    Denise Richards’ vehicle is SHOT AT after another driver unleashes gunfire during terrifying road rage incident in Los Angeles
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Denise Richards’ vehicle was shot at on Monday, November 14 during a potentially life-threatening road rage incident in Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

    Denise Richards’ vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14.

    - Advertisement -

    The former RHOBH star, 51, was en route to Popsicle Studio LA with her husband Aaron Phypers when the incident occurred.

    Phypers was in the driver’s seat at the time and having trouble locating the studio which irritated a driver behind them.

    Though Phypers let them pass, the driver decided to ‘shoot at’ the back end of their truck on the driver’s side.

    The shot hit the back end of their truck on the driver’s side.

    - Advertisement -

    Both Richards and 50-year-old Phypers were uninjured but the actress was ‘unnerved’ and ‘sobbing’,‘according to People.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.