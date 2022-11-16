FBI is planning to EXTRADITE Sam Bankman-Fried from Bahamas – as crypto contagion from FTX collapse spreads to $20BN BlockFi that is preparing for bankruptcy

American and Bahamian authorities are discussing the possibility of bringing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States for questioning, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter, Your Content has learned.

Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, may be brought back to the States by authorities.

- Advertisement -

Bankman-Fried was worth an estimated $16 billion before the crisis but his fortune is down 94%.

For some, the events are reminiscent of the failures of Wall Street firms during the 2008 financial crisis.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday and some crypto firms might follow.

BlockFi, which halted withdrawals, is now considering bankruptcy too,‘according to DailyMail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]