Stray missile that killed two in Poland IS ‘highly likely’ to have been fired by UKRAINE, Western leaders admit – easing fears of WW3 escalation – but the blame still lies with Putin, whose rocket blitz sparked air-defence misfire

The missile which hit Poland yesterday killing two people was probably launched by Ukrainian air defence, Western leaders have said – easing fears that the strike could drag NATO into direct conflict with Russia, Your Content has learned.

‘Highly probable’ rocket which hit Poland yesterday killing two was fired by Ukraine, Polish president says.

‘No evidence’ strike was deliberate, he added, and Russia bears ultimate responsibility for starting the war.

Ludivine Dedonder, the Belgian defence minister, said preliminary investigations by his security forces also indicate it was a Ukrainian missile, with Biden said to have told NATO leaders the same thing.

That eases fears of escalation that could cause WW3, but underlines the ongoing risk amid Ukraine conflict

