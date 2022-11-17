Disgraced tech bro Sam Bankman-Fried blames his EX-LOVER for FTX collapse and $32BN loss, admits he lied about being moral and calls ethics a ‘dumb game we woke Westerners play’: SEC chair ‘in a corner’ for lack of oversight of ‘Wild West’ crypto market

Disgraced tech bro Sam Bankman-Fried has blamed his Harry Potter fan ex-girlfriend for the $32billion collapse of his crypto exchange FTX and claims he was ‘oblivious’ to its impending demise until it was too late, Your Content has learned.

Disgraced tech bro Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, has blamed his ex-girlfriend for the collapse of the company.

His on-off lover Caroline Ellison, 28, served as CEO of the FTX owner’s crypto trading house Alameda.

In a new interview, FTX owner Bankman-Fried backtracked on previous comments about being ethical and said it was ‘a front’

Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler is now facing scrutiny over his relationship with Bankman-Fried.

Gensler is ‘in a corner’ for lack of oversight of the crypto market, which he has described as a Wild West.

FTX drew backing from politicians and celebrities. He shared a stage with Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as well as Gisele Bundchen.

A lawsuit filed in Florida by disgruntled investors who say they lost $11billion alleged Bankman-Fried and his backers are ‘responsible for the many billions of dollars in damages’

The lawsuit names celebrities Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Brady’s supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Bankman-Fried said: ‘We got overconfident and careless’,‘according to DailyMail.

