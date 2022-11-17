Thursday, November 17, 2022
    ‘YOU will sit’: Biden is caught with cheat sheet at G20 informing him when to sit, speak and take a photo
    Joe Biden is caught once again with a cheat sheet that instructs him when to sit and take photos while at the G20 Summit, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden accidentally revealed a list of instructions telling him when to take photos and speak while at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

    The notes told the president where he should sit and the proper time to do so – along with multiple reminders that his opening remarks were on the next page.

    It is not the first time Biden has been caught with cheat sheet while in important meetings,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

