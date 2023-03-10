Friday, March 10, 2023
    Alex Murdaugh appeals his conviction after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and son
    Disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh has filed a motion to appeal his conviction for the murders of his wife and son, Your Content has learned.

    He was found guilty of the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

    The 54-year-old was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences,‘according to The Independent.

