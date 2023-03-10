Alex Murdaugh appeals his conviction after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh has filed a motion to appeal his conviction for the murders of his wife and son, Your Content has learned.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have filed a motion to appeal his conviction.

He was found guilty of the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences,‘according to The Independent.

