‘I don’t have long to live’: William Shatner, 91, reveals he’s made a documentary about his life as a way of ‘reaching out’ to his grandchildren after his death

William Shatner has candidly discussed his own mortality ahead of the release of a documentary about his illustrious career entitled You Can Call Me Bill, Your Content has learned.

The 91-year-old Star Trek legend said he ‘doesn’t have long to live’ but decided to make the movie as a way of being about to ‘reach out to his grandchildren’ after his death.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to Variety he said: ‘I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live’.

‘Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die.’

The film, directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, will premiere at the upcmoing SXSW Film Festival in Texas,‘according to Daily Star.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]