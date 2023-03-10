Friday, March 10, 2023
    ‘I don’t have long to live’: William Shatner, 91, reveals he’s made a documentary about his life as a way of ‘reaching out’ to his grandchildren after his death
    William Shatner has candidly discussed his own mortality ahead of the release of a documentary about his illustrious career entitled You Can Call Me Bill, Your Content has learned.

    The 91-year-old Star Trek legend said he ‘doesn’t have long to live’ but decided to make the movie as a way of being about to ‘reach out to his grandchildren’ after his death.

    Speaking to Variety he said: ‘I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live’.

    ‘Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die.’ 

    The film, directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, will premiere at the upcmoing SXSW Film Festival in Texas,‘according to Daily Star.

