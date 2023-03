A one-hour-old baby was found alive inside a gas station trash can in Fullerton, Orange County on Thursday, prompting authorities to search for the mother, Your Content has learned.

Crews were called to the gas station in Fullerton at around 3:30pm on Thursday.

Police are searching for the baby’s mother, whose identity is unknown,‘according to CBS.

