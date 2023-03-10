Texas trucker, 38, kills Seattle ‘podcaster’ he’d been stalking AND her husband after climbing through a window of their $1m home: Victim’s mother escaped and called 911

A Texas trucker killed a Seattle podcast host he had been stalking and her husband last night after climbing through a window of their $1.6million suburban home, Your Content has learned.

The unidentified stalker broke into the house in Redmond, Washington, at 2am.

- Advertisement -

Female victim had complained to police about him stalking her.

Her mother survived, escaped and called 911; the suspect was also found dead,‘according to Dailymail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]