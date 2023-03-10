Texas trucker, 38, kills Seattle ‘podcaster’ he’d been stalking AND her husband after climbing through a window of their $1m home: Victim’s mother escaped and called 911

A Texas trucker killed a Seattle podcast host he had been stalking and her husband last night after climbing through a window of their $1.6million suburban home, Your Content has learned.
The unidentified stalker broke into the house in Redmond, Washington, at 2am.
Female victim had complained to police about him stalking her.
Her mother survived, escaped and called 911; the suspect was also found dead,‘according to Dailymail.
