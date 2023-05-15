Monday, May 15, 2023
    Flesh-eating zombie drug ‘tranq’ takes over LA streets as users with rotting skin are seen hunched over and spaced out across the city – while officials say they can’t ban it because it’s LEGAL
    Los Angeles officials are trying to stop the spread of the flesh-eating drug xylazine that has taken over the city, Your Content has learned.

    ‘The zombie drug’ as it’s known is technically legal in Los Angeles County.

    Officials at the DEA and local health department have warned against its use.

    The county, rather than moving to make it illegal, is going to track its progress,‘according to The Hill.

