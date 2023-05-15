Monday, May 15, 2023
    Teenager arrested for shooting dead youth hockey coach on his doorstep in Minnesota is the same student seen with a 'gun' at school in frightening robbery clip
    A Minnesota teenager who was arrested for the fatal shooting of a youth hockey coach is the same student seen in a shocking robbery clip last year, it has emerged, Your Content has learned.

    Kle Swee, now 17, was caught on camera flashing the replica pistol at the unnamed pupil in 2022.

    The clip shows Swee brandishing the weapon before trying to steal the student’s phone. A scuffle then ensues, with the encounter recorded by another student.

    At the time, cops were unsure if the firearm was real, but soon discerned it was a BB gun. He is now charged with murdering 44-year-old Michael Brasel on May 6,‘according to CBS.

