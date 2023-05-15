Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
More

    Transgender disc golfer is BANNED from women’s division of California tour after 11th-hour court ruling – as hopes of winning up to $35,000 prize money are dashed
    T

    By » Your Content Contributor
    Modified
    Featured
    By » Your Content Contributor
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A transgender disc golfer has been banned from the women’s division of the California tour after an 11th-hour court ruling, Your Content has learned.

    Natalie Ryan, a transgender woman, has been banned from the women’s tour.

    - Advertisement -

    After winning in a district court, a circuit court of appeals overruled her.

    She was removed from the OTB Open after finishing fifth in the first round of play,‘according to OutKick.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.