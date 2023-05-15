Transgender disc golfer is BANNED from women’s division of California tour after 11th-hour court ruling – as hopes of winning up to $35,000 prize money are dashed

A transgender disc golfer has been banned from the women’s division of the California tour after an 11th-hour court ruling, Your Content has learned.
Natalie Ryan, a transgender woman, has been banned from the women’s tour.
After winning in a district court, a circuit court of appeals overruled her.
She was removed from the OTB Open after finishing fifth in the first round of play,‘according to OutKick.
