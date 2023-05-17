Wednesday, May 17, 2023
    General Hospital star Haley Pullos, 24, is arrested for DUI after horrific wrong-way freeway crash with edibles and tequila in car: ‘Aggressive’ actress told firefighter to ‘watch out for her $400 shirt’
    General Hospital actress Haley Pullos has been arrested for a DUI after being involved in a wrong-way crash, Your Content has learned.

    Pullos was involved in a collision last month and subsequently arrested for a DUI after cops found mini bottles of tequila in her car.

    The 24-year-old swerved on a freeway and flew over the median strip, colliding with an oncoming car in the process.

    It is alleged that after kicking out at a firefighter who rescued her, Pullos had to be sedated in hospital,‘according to TMZ.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

