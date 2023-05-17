Wednesday, May 17, 2023
    Johnny Depp wells up with tears as he receives SEVEN-MINUTE standing ovation for comeback film Jeanne du Barry at Cannes – a year after court victory over ex-wife Amber Heard
    Johnny Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of his comeback film Jeanne du Barry during the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    The acclaimed actor, 59 who plays King Louis XV in the period drama teared up while taking in the moment with director and co-star Maïwenn by his side.

    The film is Depp’s first project since he was blackballed by Hollywood in the years following his ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations in 2016.

    But after a six-week trial last year, it was determined that Heard had defamed her ex-husband and she was ordered to pay him over $8million in damages though they later agreed on $1million in order to put an end to their legal battle.

    The 76th Film Festival also marked Depp’s first red carpet appearance since his court victory.

    The Edward Scissorhands star was greeted with applause and supported by a sea of adoring fans upon his arrival. 

    Depp couldn’t hide his delight about being back in the Hollywood fold, after previously being dropped from several projects during the trial, including the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. 

    According to reports, throngs of onlookers shouted ‘Johnny!’ as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight.

    Jeanne du Barry has been billed as Depp’s comeback – though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

    Despite earning a standing ovation, the critics had mixed reactions to Depp’s performance and the film itself.

    Some were impressed by his French spoken word, while others said it was ‘great to see Depp in subtle and quiet mode.’

    Louis XV reigned over France from 1715 to his death in 1774. He was married to Queen of France, Marie Leczinska but had a number of long-term affairs.

    Jeanne was his final lover before he died,‘according to MIRROR.

