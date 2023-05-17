Older son of Georgia starvation parents charged with attempted murder of their 10-year-old takes over their $447k family home and says he’s ‘not that close to the situation’ – after the child was ‘locked in his room with no food or lights’

The eldest son of the Georgia couple who were arrested for starving their son told a local outlet that he is not close to the ongoing situation that saw a 10-year-old locked in his room with no food or light, Your Content has learned.

Authorities say the child had been locked in his room and denied food, hot water, toilet paper, and light.

Tyler and Krista Schindley have been charged with attempted murder, in addition to other charges.

Ethan Washburn, the eldest son of the couple, said he is ‘not too close to the situation,‘according to DailyMail.

