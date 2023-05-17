Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
More

    Ryan Reynolds reveals he had to tell a Wrexham star to ‘put a f***ing shirt on’ to speak to his wife Blake Lively ‘like a gentleman’ after he repeatedly greeted them ‘completely shirtless’
    R

    By » Your Content Contributor
    Modified
    Featured
    By » Your Content Contributor
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has revealed he had to repeatedly tell one of the club’s stars to put a shirt on around his wife Blake Lively, Your Content has learned.

    Wrexham’s Hollywood owners are toasting the club’s promotion to League Two.

    - Advertisement -

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have greeted the squad on visits to Wrexham.

    Reynolds revealed he told a promotion star to wear a shirt around Lively,‘according to THE SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.