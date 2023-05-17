Wednesday, May 17, 2023
    Stroke victim Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman sparks fresh health concerns after stumbling incoherently through comments to Congress about collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
    Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman whose run for office was put on hold by a stroke ignited new health concerns when questioning a Silicon Valley Bank executive on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    The senator’s staffers called critics ‘sickos’ and cited auditory processing issues.

    Fetterman suffered a stroke in the middle of his 2022 Senate campaign ,‘according to FOX News.

