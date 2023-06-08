Saturday, June 10, 2023
Long Island Supermarket Shooter Receives 50-Year Prison Sentence

Long Island Supermarket Shooter Receives 50-Year Prison Sentence.
A former shopping cart collector, Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, has been handed a 50-year prison sentence after being convicted of murder and attempted murder in the tragic shooting that occurred at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead, Long Island, in 2021, Your Content has learned.

The shooting resulted in the death of the store’s manager, Ray Wishropp, and left two other workers injured.

Described as a “troubled employee” with a history of disciplinary issues, including making threats and engaging in sexual harassment, Wilson unleashed gunfire in an office approximately 40 minutes after discussing a potential transfer with his supervisor.

According to law enforcement, the manager was shot at close range in the chest, and Wilson quickly fled the scene. He was apprehended around four hours later at an apartment building in Hempstead, situated roughly 2 miles away from the supermarket.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly remarked on the absence of remorse or contrition displayed by Wilson throughout the legal proceedings.

She expressed her desire for the substantial prison term to offer some solace to Wishropp’s grieving family, friends, and colleagues who continue to mourn the tragic loss.

Wilson’s defense attorney cited the lasting effects of a prior head injury sustained at the age of 19, which allegedly contributed to his troubled state of mind. Notably, seven years before the supermarket shooting, Wilson had been involved in a gun battle in Baltimore that resulted in injuries to him and another individual.

Authorities further revealed that Wilson had been taken into custody twice in Nassau County for mental health evaluations, once in 2016 and again in 2019.

The sentencing of Gabriel DeWitt Wilson seeks to bring a sense of justice to those affected by the devastating incident, while also emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety within workplaces and addressing mental health concerns, according to ABC News.

