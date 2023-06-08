Alabama Prisoner Sentenced to Life for Escape Assisted by Jail Official, Who Tragically Lost Her Life.

An Alabama prisoner was handed a life sentence on Thursday after successfully escaping with the aid of a corrections officer who, unfortunately, took her own life as authorities closed in on them during a widespread manhunt spanning three states, Your Content has learned.

During the courtroom proceedings in Lauderdale County, 39-year-old Casey White acknowledged feeling like the most despised individual in the world.

Nevertheless, he chose not to tarnish the memory of 56-year-old corrections officer Vicky White, who was unrelated to him.

Casey White expressed that Vicky White was the first person to show genuine care for him in six years, emphasizing that he would not defame her name, as per reports from various news outlets.

He took responsibility for the escape, acknowledging that Vicky White’s sole remorse was leaving her family behind.

White, already serving a 75-year prison term for multiple charges since 2015, including attempted murder, managed to evade custody while awaiting a capital murder trial in April 2022.

The duo remained on the run for 11 days until Casey White’s recapture in Evansville, Indiana, while Vicky White tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To avoid a felony murder charge relating to Vicky White’s death, Casey White pleaded guilty to the escape. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the aforementioned charge, but he received the maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Furthermore, the court ordered Casey White to notify the state authorities if he, his family, or his legal representatives receive any offers for book deals, movie rights, or other financial opportunities related to the high-profile escape, as any proceeds would be allocated toward his defense.

Nevertheless, Casey White still awaits a capital murder trial scheduled for August 14, involving the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville, Alabama.

The trial had been postponed due to the escape and White’s decision to retain a new legal team, according to AP News.

