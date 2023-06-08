Lawyer Announces Distribution of Nashville Shooter’s Writings to Families of School

In a recent development, the attorney representing the parents of the shooter responsible for the tragic Nashville school incident earlier this year has announced that ownership of the shooter’s writings will be transferred to the families of students at the school, Your Content has learned.

This decision adds a new layer to the ongoing legal battle surrounding the release of Audrey Hale’s writings and other documents related to the police investigation.

Supporters of the parents hope that this transfer of ownership will strengthen their argument to halt the release of Hale’s writings.

The shooter, Audrey Hale, who was 28 years old at the time, opened fire at the school on March 27 and was subsequently killed by officers.

As a former student, it is believed that Hale’s writings may contain insights into the motive behind the attack.

A recent ruling by Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles granted the right for parents of Covenant School students to intervene in the case, opposing the groups seeking the release of the public records.

These groups include journalists, a state senator, a law enforcement nonprofit, and a gun-rights organization.

Their requests to access the documents have been denied by the Nashville police, who argue that the records are part of an ongoing investigation.

Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church have been granted intervention in the case due to concerns over the potential release of sensitive information about the school’s facilities that could compromise security measures.

However, following the judge’s decision to allow the parents to intervene, the plaintiffs seeking the records appealed her ruling and requested a suspension of the proceedings until the appeals process is complete.

The final decision regarding the appeals and the potential release of the writings is yet to be made by Judge Myles. Attorney David Raybin, representing Hale’s parents, surprised the courtroom by announcing that he will facilitate the transfer of ownership to the Covenant parents involved in the case by the end of the week. It’s important to note that the Metro Nashville Police Department retains control over the release of the documents.

Over 60 Tennessee House Republicans have called for the release of Hale’s writings, with GOP Sen. Todd Gardenhire being the only one to file a joint petition with The Tennessean newspaper.

The lawmakers believe that the shooter’s writings could provide valuable insights as they prepare for a special legislative session initiated by Gov. Bill Lee, who aims to implement measures for removing firearms from individuals considered a danger to themselves or others.

Although lawmakers did not address Lee’s proposal during the previous legislative session, they are scheduled to revisit the issue during a special session on August 21.

While the police have stated that Hale had been planning the attack for months, firing 152 rounds before being killed, they have not disclosed a connection between Hale’s undisclosed “emotional disorder” and the shooting.

The attack claimed the lives of three 9-year-old children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, as well as three adults: Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school, and custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, both aged 61, according to ABC News.

