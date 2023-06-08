Saturday, June 10, 2023
Belmont Park Racing and Nationals Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke from Canada

Belmont Park Racing and Nationals Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke from Canada.
Due to the poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada, Belmont Park had to cancel its racing events, and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed, Your Content has learned.

This is the second consecutive day that sports events in the Northeastern United States have been affected by the ongoing fires. Several Major League Baseball games were called off on Wednesday due to hazy conditions, prompting concerns from health authorities.

The impact of the wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia is expected to persist throughout Thursday and possibly the weekend, with smoky conditions reaching as far as North Carolina and northern Europe.

As a result, the New York Racing Association decided to cancel live racing at Belmont Park, including the twilight racing program that was supposed to kick off the 2023 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. Morning training sessions at Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park were also canceled.

The decision to postpone the Diamondbacks-Nationals game was made in consultation with medical and weather experts, considering the hazardous air quality conditions in Washington, DC.

The makeup game is scheduled for June 22 at Nationals Park.

In addition to the sporting events, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed its non-public state championship baseball games, and the NFL’s New York Giants canceled their practice for the day.

The poor air quality caused by the wildfires has disrupted various activities, but there is hope for improvement in air quality on Friday, according to the NYRA President & CEO David O’Rourke.

The situation will continue to be monitored closely to ensure the safety and well-being of participants and attendees, according to U.S. News.

