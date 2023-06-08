Saturday, June 10, 2023
Biden Administration Seeks Congressional Mandate for Flight Delay Compensation

Biden Administration Seeks Congressional Mandate for Flight Delay Compensation.
In a move aimed at protecting airline passengers, the Biden administration has presented a draft legislation to Congress, urging them to enforce cash compensation for flight delays lasting three hours or more, specifically when the responsibility lies with the airlines, Your Content has learned.

According to a proposal reviewed by Reuters, the suggested legislation would necessitate airlines to provide “cash compensation proportional to the level of inconvenience endured” in cases where delays or cancellations are caused partially or entirely by the carrier’s actions.

This development coincides with ongoing efforts by House of Representatives and Senate committees to draft legislation for the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, which is likely to be deliberated as early as next week, according to U.S. News.

