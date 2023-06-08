GOP Shifts Stance, Supports Early Voting and Mail Balloting for 2024 Elections.

Republicans, after years of opposing early voting and mail balloting, are set to embrace these strategies as they prepare for the 2024 elections, Your Content has learned.

In a significant shift from their previous messaging, GOP leaders aim to launch robust get-out-the-vote campaigns that utilize early voting techniques similar to those employed by Democrats.

Their goal is to assure GOP voters that these methods are secure and encourage them to return their ballots in advance, reducing the pressure on Election Day turnout.

This change comes after the party’s rhetoric during the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump repeatedly cast doubt on mail voting and urged his supporters to vote in person on Election Day.

Even last year, Republican activists discouraged voters from using mail or drop boxes, instead advising them to hold onto mail ballots and submit them in person.

However, the GOP now recognizes the need to ensure victories in the 2024 elections and prevent any advantage for Democrats. They acknowledge that many of their own voters have been influenced by false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have taken actions to curtail early voting, such as reducing the timeframe for returning mail ballots, restricting drop box usage, and criminalizing third-party ballot collection.

To address these challenges, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the “Bank Your Vote” initiative for 2024.

The party intends to emphasize in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legally allowed, while also fighting against unfavorable ballot harvesting laws. The goal is to provide a consistent message that reassures GOP voters about the security of their ballots.

Despite this shift, some Republicans remain critical of ballot collection efforts. Nonetheless, prominent figures like former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have highlighted the importance of advance voting and ballot collection.

Florida, a state with a Republican majority, has attempted to restrict these practices, even though older, conservative voters who favor alternative voting methods make up a significant portion of the GOP’s support base.

In the wake of the 2020 election, numerous states have introduced bills to limit third-party ballot returns. A handful of these bills have already been enacted.

While some states are silent on the matter, others allow someone other than the voter to return a ballot on behalf of another voter, with restrictions in place in a few cases.

This shift in strategy will play a critical role in California, where efforts to secure early votes will be decisive in determining control of several U.S. House districts.

The state’s mix of Democratic strongholds, Republican strongholds in rural and small-town areas, and competitive suburban districts makes early voting an important factor in close races.

While Republicans face criticism from Democrats for their change in stance, top Republicans are committed to unifying their ranks and changing the culture among Republican voters.

Rep. Richard Hudson, who chairs the House GOP’s national campaign committee, stressed the importance of unity to achieve their goals, according to ABC News.

