Saturday, June 10, 2023
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Saturday, June 10, 2023

Hawaii Tourism Officials Promote Cultural Respect Amid Volcano’s Eruption

Featured

Published on

By » Your Content Contributor
Hawaii Tourism Officials Promote Cultural Respect Amid Volcano's Eruption.
Reading time: 2 min.

Hawaii tourism officials are urging tourists to approach their visit to the Big Island’s national park with mindfulness and respect for the cultural and spiritual significance of the volcanic eruption, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -

Kilauea, known as one of the world’s most active volcanoes, resumed its eruption after a three-month pause, attracting attention from around the globe. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has become a popular destination, drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle of lava fountains.

Following observations that the lava flow has declined and no infrastructure is at risk, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory downgraded Kilauea’s alert level from warning to watch.

- Advertisement -

The eruption is currently limited to a closed section within the park. In consideration of the volcano’s cultural and spiritual importance to many Native Hawaiians, the Hawaii Tourism Authority issued a statement urging visitors to approach their visit with mindfulness and sensitivity.

They emphasized the need to understand and respect the cultural significance of the eruption and the crater area.

For Native Hawaiians, a volcanic eruption carries deep cultural significance, with various practices such as chanting, prayers to ancestors, or hula dances honoring the moment.

The news of Kilauea’s eruption rapidly spread, resulting in a surge of visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

However, the increased visitation has led to major delays and limited parking availability, as indicated by a warning on the park’s official website.

Despite the challenges posed by the influx of tourists, some individuals, like Andrew Choi and his family from Orange County, California, consider themselves fortunate to witness this natural wonder.

They drove to the park after learning about the eruption on social media. The U.S. Geological Survey’s livestream, showcasing pockets of moving lava, attracted several thousand viewers.

To alleviate congestion, park officials recommend visiting during less crowded hours, particularly before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Scientists predict that the eruption will persist and remain confined to Halemaumau crater within the park.

Early observations indicated lava fountains reaching heights of 200 feet (60 meters), gradually subsiding to between 13 and 30 feet (4 to 9 meters) in the afternoon, according to the observatory’s reports, according to KSLTV.

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

Latest articles

True Crime

Bryan Kohberger’s Second Hearing Tackles Bias and Camera Use in Murder Case

During the second hearing for Bryan Kohberger, the murder suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, discussions centered around potential biases and the inclusion of cameras in future court proceedings.
Featured

Explosive Revelations Emerge from Indictment of Trump’s Classified Documents Case

In a stunning turn of events, the unsealed 37-count indictment reveals shocking details about former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
True Crime

Judge Upholds Gag Order in Kohberger Case, Restricting Public Discussion

A judge has decided to maintain the gag order in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, who stands accused of the murder of four Idaho college students.
Featured

Classified Document Discoveries in Biden and Trump Administrations Fuel Debate

Classified Document Discoveries in Biden and Trump Administrations Fuel Debate

More like this

True Crime

Bryan Kohberger’s Second Hearing Tackles Bias and Camera Use in Murder Case

During the second hearing for Bryan Kohberger, the murder suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, discussions centered around potential biases and the inclusion of cameras in future court proceedings.
Featured

Explosive Revelations Emerge from Indictment of Trump’s Classified Documents Case

In a stunning turn of events, the unsealed 37-count indictment reveals shocking details about former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
True Crime

Judge Upholds Gag Order in Kohberger Case, Restricting Public Discussion

A judge has decided to maintain the gag order in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, who stands accused of the murder of four Idaho college students.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.