Hawaii Tourism Officials Promote Cultural Respect Amid Volcano's Eruption.

Hawaii tourism officials are urging tourists to approach their visit to the Big Island’s national park with mindfulness and respect for the cultural and spiritual significance of the volcanic eruption, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -

Kilauea, known as one of the world’s most active volcanoes, resumed its eruption after a three-month pause, attracting attention from around the globe. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has become a popular destination, drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle of lava fountains.

Following observations that the lava flow has declined and no infrastructure is at risk, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory downgraded Kilauea’s alert level from warning to watch.

- Advertisement -

The eruption is currently limited to a closed section within the park. In consideration of the volcano’s cultural and spiritual importance to many Native Hawaiians, the Hawaii Tourism Authority issued a statement urging visitors to approach their visit with mindfulness and sensitivity.

They emphasized the need to understand and respect the cultural significance of the eruption and the crater area.

For Native Hawaiians, a volcanic eruption carries deep cultural significance, with various practices such as chanting, prayers to ancestors, or hula dances honoring the moment.

The news of Kilauea’s eruption rapidly spread, resulting in a surge of visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

However, the increased visitation has led to major delays and limited parking availability, as indicated by a warning on the park’s official website.

Despite the challenges posed by the influx of tourists, some individuals, like Andrew Choi and his family from Orange County, California, consider themselves fortunate to witness this natural wonder.

They drove to the park after learning about the eruption on social media. The U.S. Geological Survey’s livestream, showcasing pockets of moving lava, attracted several thousand viewers.

To alleviate congestion, park officials recommend visiting during less crowded hours, particularly before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Scientists predict that the eruption will persist and remain confined to Halemaumau crater within the park.

Early observations indicated lava fountains reaching heights of 200 feet (60 meters), gradually subsiding to between 13 and 30 feet (4 to 9 meters) in the afternoon, according to the observatory’s reports, according to KSLTV.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]