Imposter Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Launches Podcast from House Arrest to Revamp Image

Anna Sorokin, famously known as the fake heiress Anna Delvey, has found herself under house arrest in a condemned New York apartment building, Your Content has learned.

In an effort to combat her boredom and gain attention from the outside world, Sorokin has embarked on a rather ordinary venture—a podcast.

Speaking to The Associated Press from her East Village apartment, Sorokin shared her aspirations for the podcast titled “The Anna Delvey Show.

” She revealed that the main theme of her podcast would revolve around productive rule-breaking. Her primary goal at present is to reconstruct her public image and distance herself from the labels of a con artist and a scammer.

With her ankle monitoring device visible, Sorokin sits before a life-size cutout of herself created by artist Kenny Schachter. The German citizen, who masqueraded as a wealthy German heiress with a fictitious $67 million trust fund, was convicted in 2019 for larceny and theft.

She deceived banks, hotels, and affluent New Yorkers, amassing $275,000 through loans and other fraudulent means.

Following her conviction, Sorokin received a four to 12-year prison sentence.

After serving three years, including time at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, she was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She was later released on a $10,000 bond and placed under home confinement, awaiting a deportation hearing.

With her newfound time at home, Sorokin aims to launch a weekly podcast series that sheds light on her side of the story.

The podcast will feature conversations with various experts and celebrity guests, including Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, and Ottessa Moshfegh, according to Reunion Audio, the podcast company.

Sorokin’s infamous fraud case served as the inspiration for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

Although she claims to have served as a consultant on the show, Sorokin admits to having no control over the final product.

She acknowledges that some parts of the series are fictionalized but refrains from dissecting it in detail, attributing the creative interpretation to Shonda Rhimes.

During her time in prison, Sorokin’s following grew, leading to an “Free Anna Delvey” art show featuring her drawings and works by other artists. Additionally, she attempted to sell pencil drawings for exorbitant prices, reaching up to $25,000.

Sorokin views the podcast as an opportunity to regain control over her narrative, a venture she had contemplated even during her incarceration.

However, logistical challenges prevented her from recording episodes over the jail phone.

Reflecting on her transformative experiences behind bars, Sorokin claims to have changed significantly since her arrest in 2017.

She emphasizes that she has learned from her mistakes but refuses to admit any inherent flaws in herself. Currently, her criminal case is under direct appeal.

In her most recent podcast episode, Sorokin welcomed model and musician Julia Cumming from the band Sunflower Bean.

Cumming praised Sorokin for being the first person she had ever encountered under house arrest, considering it a remarkable achievement. Sorokin acknowledged that she, too, had not met anyone in a similar situation, drawing a parallel with Lindsay Lohan, who experienced house arrest in Los Angeles over a decade ago.

Confident in her notoriety, Sorokin claims that she can easily secure prominent guests for her show. However, there is one guest she acknowledges she won’t be able to invite: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison for orchestrating a blood-testing scandal in Silicon Valley. Despite their shared experiences, according to U.S. News.

