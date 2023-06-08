NYC Mayor Proposes Paying Residents to House Migrants.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has introduced a new initiative to address the ongoing migrant crisis by suggesting that everyday New Yorkers be paid for accommodating asylum seekers in their own homes, Your Content has learned.

With the city struggling to find sufficient beds for the increasing number of migrants entering New York, Adams presented the concept of a “private residence” plan.

Under this proposal, local homeowners could receive compensation for providing shelter to asylum seekers, potentially alleviating the strain on existing resources.

The mayor emphasized that this plan could benefit residents economically by putting money back into taxpayers’ pockets.

While specific details about the compensation and implementation remain unclear, Adams revealed that 50 places of worship across the five boroughs have agreed to house adult male migrants overnight starting next month.

Adams also highlighted that the proposed nightly rate for places of worship, approximately $125 per asylum seeker, is considerably cheaper than the current cost of accommodating migrant households in shelter hotels, which amounts to $380. By exploring the private residence plan, New Yorkers might receive greater compensation for hosting a migrant than foster parents receive for raising a child in the state.

The mayor argued that assisting families within their own homes, especially those who are bilingual, can be a cost-effective and beneficial approach compared to larger housing facilities or emergency hotels.

However, overcoming legal requirements, such as the “30 day rule” for establishing residency, would be essential for the plan’s success. City Hall intends to navigate these regulations and collaborate with state colleagues to address any necessary changes.

While some homeowners have expressed skepticism about the lack of details and potential impact on affordability, Adams believes that the proposal presents an opportunity to address both the crisis and economic challenges faced by residents. The city currently faces a shortage of available housing for the approximately 45,900 asylum seekers across its emergency sites.

In recent weeks alone, around 2,200 migrants have sought shelter in city facilities. The mayor’s administration has faced criticism for its temporary housing arrangements, including the use of elementary school gyms.

To alleviate the strain on existing resources, the newly announced faith-based plan, developed in partnership with the New York Disaster Interfaith Services, will provide approximately 1,000 migrants with shelter initially.

Additionally, five daytime centers will be established to offer migrant support while enabling faith-based spaces to continue their normal services for New Yorkers, according to New York Post.

