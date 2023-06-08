Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch man who has long been suspected of involvement in the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in 2005, has been transferred to U.S. custody to face allegations of fraud, Your Content has learned.

After serving less than half of his 28-year prison sentence in Peru for another woman’s killing in 2010, van der Sloot left Piedras Gordas prison on Thursday morning.

He was then transported to Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, where he was handed over to U.S. authorities.

The perplexing case of Holloway’s disappearance has troubled authorities in Aruba and the United States for 18 years.

Last month, Peruvian officials announced their decision to transfer van der Sloot to American authorities.

Holloway, who was 18 years old at the time, vanished on May 30, 2005, while vacationing with classmates in Aruba to celebrate their high school graduation. She was last seen getting into a car with van der Sloot and two other men.

Despite extensive efforts, her body has never been found, and she has been declared legally dead by an Alabama probate judge.

Although van der Sloot was previously arrested in connection with Holloway’s disappearance, he was later released due to insufficient evidence.

However, he now faces federal charges of wire fraud and extortion in the Northern District of Alabama, unrelated to the kidnapping or murder allegations.

Reports suggest that van der Sloot attacked business student Stephany Flores, 21, in a Lima hotel room on May 30, 2010, after she discovered his connection to Holloway’s case by examining his laptop computer, according to NBC 13.

