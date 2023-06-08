Two Inmates Face Charges for Fatally Assaulting Cellmate in West Virginia Jail

West Virginia authorities have officially charged two individuals in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at Southern Regional Jail, Your Content has learned.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court and reported by The Register-Herald, Lucas Mathew Wagnar (28) and Isaiah Marshall McBride (27) have been charged with murder in relation to the passing of Douglas Alan Cunningham (79).

Cunningham, Wagnar, and McBride were cellmates at the time of the incident, which occurred in October 2022.

The criminal complaint states that Cunningham sustained a brutal assault involving punches, kicks, and being jumped upon. Sadly, the injuries resulted in Cunningham’s demise.

While McBride was apprehended on Wednesday and subsequently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail, Wagnar was already held at the facility for an unrelated offense, according to The Register-Herald.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield explained that he awaited a comprehensive report from the state medical examiner’s office before proceeding with charges in this case.

The obtained death certificate, as reported by The Register-Herald, confirms that the assault inflicted severe injuries to Cunningham’s head, chest, and abdomen, ultimately contributing to his death.

The primary cause of death, as stated in the certificate, is coronary artery disease, while the manner of death is officially recorded as a homicide, according to U.S. News.

