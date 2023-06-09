Friday, June 9, 2023
Authorities Have Over 51 Terabytes of Evidence Against Bryan Kohberger

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Lawyers for suspected Idaho serial killer Bryan Kohberger filed a motion claiming investigators have over 51 terabytes of evidence against their client, Your Content has learned.

According to the defense’s motion, since Mr. Kohberger’s arrest in late December, the prosecution has disclosed an extensive amount of information. This includes 51 terabytes of data, consisting of thousands of pages of discovery, photographs, hours of recordings, electronic phone records, and social media data.

“Since Mr. Kohberger’s arrest in late December the Prosecutor has disclosed 51 terabytes of information that includes thousands of pages of discovery, thousands of photographs, hundreds of hours of recordings” the defense wrote. “Further, many gigabytes of electronic phone record and social media data has been disclosed.”

“Discovery is voluminous and still ongoing. Mr. Kohberger and his defense team continue to both navigate discovery disclosed by the state and investigate the charges against Mr. Kohberger.”

As Your Content readers know, the high-profile trial of accused serial killer Bryan Kohberger has entered contentious territory as disagreements over grand jury transcripts and records arise between the defense and prosecution. 

A court document released in early June indicates that Kohberger’s defense counsel and the State have failed to agree on the terms of an initial proposed stipulation concerning the “Order for Preparation and Release of Transcript and Record of Grand Jury Proceedings with Conditions.” This disagreement has prompted the State to submit a detailed consideration to the court.

Kohberger, who was indicted last month on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, made headlines after the horrific crime in November 2022. The crime scene was a gruesome tableau at an off-campus home where four University of Idaho students: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, were found stabbed to death.

After a six-week-long probe, investigators tracked down Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, analyzed cell phone signal data, and retrieved his DNA from a knife sheath found near one of the victims’ bodies. This trail of evidence led to Kohberger’s arrest on December 30 in Pennsylvania, where he had driven cross-country to spend the holidays at his family home in Albrightsville.

This developing story has ignited public attention as the case is scheduled to go to trial on October 2.

