Bond Granted to Florida Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Neighbor.

A judge in Marion County, Florida, has granted a bond of $154,000 to Susan Louise Lorincz, a 58-year-old white woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through her front door, Your Content has learned.

Lorincz appeared in court following her plea of not guilty to charges including first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, as well as culpable negligence, battery, and assault.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Hodges ordered her to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from the family of the victim, Ajike Owens, a 34-year-old mother of four.

During the hearing, Owens’ family and supporters filled the courtroom. Attorney Anthony Thomas, representing the family, expressed their desire for a more serious charge of second-degree murder to be brought against Lorincz.

Thomas emphasized their belief that the shooting was intentional, stating, “She meant to pull that trigger. She meant to point it at the door.”

The incident occurred on June 2 in Ocala, located approximately 83 miles north of Orlando. Owens’ funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Lorincz claimed that she had been dealing with ongoing issues, including disrespectful behavior from neighborhood children, for the past two years. In the moments leading up to the shooting, Lorincz alleged that Owens threatened her and forcefully banged on her door, causing her to fear for her safety.

According to the arrest report, Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun through the closed door, resulting in Owens’ death.

Prior to the shooting, Lorincz admitted to using racist slurs against Owens’ children in the preceding months.

While authorities initially considered the possibility of a “stand your ground” defense, subsequent investigation determined that Lorincz’s actions did not meet the criteria for justifiability under Florida law.

Sheriff Billy Woods revealed that deputies had responded to multiple complaints involving Owens and Lorincz since January 2021, according to U.S News.

