Bryan Kohberger’s Defense Responds to Discovery Requests, Files Motion for Notice of Alibi

Lawyers for suspected Idaho serial killer Bryan Kohberger responded to the prosecution’s discovery request and alibi, Your Content has learned.

The response provides insights into the defense’s progress in investigating and preparing for the trial,

Mr. Kohberger’s defense team acknowledges their ongoing investigation and preparation, indicating that determinations about trial evidence will be disclosed in a timely manner. The response highlights the intention to introduce books, papers, documents, photographs, tangible objects, or their copies, which are currently in the defendant’s possession, custody, or control, as evidence during the trial.

Furthermore, the defense response mentions results or reports from physical or mental examinations, scientific tests, or experiments made in connection with the case. These materials, including copies prepared by witnesses who will testify, are expected to be introduced as evidence at trial. The defense assures that determinations about trial evidence and witnesses will be disclosed promptly as they are made.

As part of the response, the defense is required to provide a list of names and addresses of all witnesses they intend to call during the trial. While it is confirmed that Mr. Kohberger plans to call individuals named in the State’s provided discovery materials, specific details regarding the witnesses will be disclosed as determinations are made.

In accordance with the Idaho Rules of Evidence, the defense intends to introduce written summaries or reports of testimony pursuant to Rules 702, 703, or 705. These summaries must describe the opinions of the witnesses, along with the facts, data, and qualifications supporting those opinions. The disclosure of expert opinions related to mental health will also comply with the applicable legal requirements.

Mr. Kohberger’s defense team emphasizes their commitment to comply with Idaho Criminal Rule 16 and Idaho Rules of Evidence 702, 703, and/or 705. Once determinations are made and the necessary materials are prepared, the defense will provide information consistent with these rules. Additionally, if Idaho Code 18-207 is applicable, Mr. Kohberger will comply with its requirements.

In a contemporaneous motion, Mr. Kohberger has requested an exception or, alternatively, an extension of time for the Notice of Alibi. This motion suggests that the defense is actively considering presenting an alibi and seeks the court’s consideration regarding the necessary procedural requirements.

As the trial continues, both the defense and the prosecution are working diligently to build their respective cases. The defense’s response to the State’s discovery requests represents an important step in the trial proceedings, shedding light on the defense’s progress in investigating evidence and preparing witnesses. As more information unfolds, the trial is expected to provide further insight into the case against Bryan C. Kohberger.