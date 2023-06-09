Classified Document Discoveries in Biden and Trump Administrations Fuel Debate.

The recent revelation of classified documents found among President Joe Biden’s vice presidential papers in a Washington office has ignited a debate about the handling of classified information, Your Content has learned.

Some Republicans argue that there is a double standard when compared to the discovery of classified documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump.

However, a closer examination reveals significant differences between the two cases.

The controversy began when the White House confirmed the discovery of a “small number of documents” with classified markings that appeared to belong to the Obama administration at a think tank associated with Biden.

The documents were found by Biden’s attorneys as they were preparing to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

In contrast, the National Archives, responsible for receiving all presidential records when a president or vice president leaves office, contacted Trump officials soon after his departure in 2021, notifying them of missing documents. After months of back and forth, Trump sent 15 boxes of documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate to the archives, where officials discovered classified documents in 14 of the 15 boxes.

While the exact number of classified documents found in Biden’s office is unknown, sources suggest it is fewer than a dozen.

In comparison, federal investigators recovered over 300 documents with classification markings from Trump.

Another crucial distinction lies in the storage and handling of classified records.

Trump had documents stored in a facility in West Palm Beach, a locked storage room at Mar-a-Lago, and his office—locations that did not meet the strict standards for classified information.

The FBI expressed concerns to Trump’s lawyers about the improper handling and storage of these documents.

Regarding legal implications, Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the FBI’s criminal investigation into the handling of Trump’s documents, along with an inquiry into his involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

The document attached to an August search warrant indicated investigators were looking into three crimes related to mishandling sensitive government records.

On the other hand, there is no indication that the Biden case has evolved into a criminal investigation.

Legal experts highlight distinguishing factors between the two cases.

Prosecution for mishandling classified documents requires aggravating factors, such as obstruction of justice, storage that risks exposure, willful violation, and disloyalty to the United States.

While these factors seem present in the Mar-a-Lago case, there is no indication that any of them apply to the Biden documents.

However, due to the discovery, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked a holdover Trump appointee to review how the classified material ended up at the Penn Biden Center.

The contrasting circumstances surrounding the discovery of classified documents in the Biden and Trump administrations highlight the importance of proper handling and storage of sensitive information, while also raising questions about potential double standards in the treatment of such cases. The investigations into these matters will likely provide further insights into the legal and security implications involved, according to NBC News.

—

