Driver Acquitted of All Charges in 2019 St. Patrick's Day Crash that Claimed Three Lives.

Abby Michales, the defendant in the trial regarding the tragic triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Crash, has been found not guilty on all charges by a judge, as stated in official documents from Montgomery County, Your Content has learned.

The judge determined that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence that Michaels intentionally caused the collision or that alcohol played a role in the incident.

Michaels had been indicted in July 2019 on charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and OVI (operating a vehicle while impaired), as per court records.

However, on June 2, the judge granted a motion to dismiss four charges, including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one for OVI.

Court records reveal that in 2021, the judge ruled to suppress blood evidence taken from Michaels after the crash, citing improper refrigeration.

The mishandling of the blood sample resulted in fermentation, which led to an elevated blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

Nevertheless, Michaels still faced multiple charges, including three counts of murder.

These charges stemmed from the collision that tragically claimed the lives of three members of the Thompson family: Timmy Thompson (51), Karen Thompson (50), and Tessa Thompson (10).

According to previous announcements by Moraine police, Michaels was operating a 2015 Kia Forte when her vehicle collided with the Thompsons’ Toyota Camry on I-75 near Dayton on March 17, 2019.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Michaels deliberately drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic with the intent to cause serious harm. However, the judge concluded that the evidence did not support such allegations.

Testimony and evidence presented in court revealed that Michaels was at Ron’s Pizza in the Dayton area on the night of March 17, 2019.

Witnesses reported that Michaels was part of a small group and that her date had consumed excessive alcohol and was asked to leave the establishment.

Surveillance footage displayed in court depicted Michaels leaving the establishment with her group at 7:46 p.m. Shortly after, she made a phone call to her ex-husband, Kyle Pastorelle, according to phone records. Two minutes later, Michaels attempted to contact her ex-husband again, but he did not answer, as evidenced by prosecution submissions.

At 8 p.m., Pastorelle received a text message reading, “Goodbye, I love you, I’m dying now,” according to the prosecution’s evidence.

However, the judge interpreted this message as lacking any indication of a plan to drive into oncoming traffic and discredited the testimony of Michaels’ ex-husband as unreliable.

Following the judge’s verdict, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck released a statement expressing shock and disappointment.

Both the Moraine Police Department, the investigating law enforcement agency, and the prosecution team believe that there was sufficient evidence to prove Abby Michaels’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

They remain committed to seeking justice for all victims in Montgomery County and extend their thoughts and prayers to the Thompson family during this challenging period, according to FOX News.

