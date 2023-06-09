Federal Judge Orders Disclosure of Rep. Santos' Bond Cosigners, Pending Appeal.

A federal magistrate made a significant ruling on Tuesday regarding the case of indicted Rep. George Santos, Your Content has learned.

The judge, Anne Shields, decided to reveal the names of the individuals who cosigned Santos’ $500,000 release bond. However, she opted to keep these names confidential temporarily to allow his attorney to appeal the ruling.

This verdict follows a plea from Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, who emphasized the potential negative consequences faced by the congressman’s cosigners if their identities were publicly disclosed.

Murray cited concerns such as job losses, physical harm, and harassment, noting that they had already received threatening messages and death threats.

Previously, news organizations, including The Associated Press and The New York Times, had requested the unsealing of the cosigners’ names, advocating for increased transparency in the matter.

This recent ruling is seen as a victory for the media outlets involved.

The judge has granted Murray until 12 p.m. on Friday to file an appeal.

Santos, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, pleaded not guilty to charges including duping donors, campaign theft, false statements to Congress, and fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits.

At the congressman’s arraignment, Shields had initially agreed to keep the cosigners’ names off the public court record, but her recent ruling reversed that decision.

Santos has refused calls to resign and remains determined to seek reelection. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

It’s important to note that Santos’ bond is unsecured, meaning his cosigners are not required to pay any upfront money.

However, they could be held liable for the full amount if Santos violates his release conditions or fails to appear in court, according to NBC 8.

