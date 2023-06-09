Teenage Hero Sacrifices Life to Save Younger Brother in Tragic Sacramento River Incident.

In a heartbreaking incident at the Sacramento River, a 15-year-old teenager tragically lost his life while attempting to rescue his younger brother, Your Content has learned.

The family of the brave teenager revealed that he courageously jumped into the river in an effort to save his brother, but was swept away by the strong currents.

Amari Quarles, a freshman at Natomas High School and an exceptional student with straight As, demonstrated his selflessness during a family gathering at Sand Cove Park. When his 13-year-old brother, Elijah, found himself in distress after venturing into the surging river to retrieve a football, Amari fearlessly leaped into action.

Despite the best efforts of their mother and a boater who managed to rescue Elijah, the forceful current claimed Amari. His stepmother, Yolanda Sashe, described the harrowing experience, explaining the immense pressure and struggle she faced while attempting to reach Elijah. Ultimately, the river proved overpowering, snatching Amari away before anyone could save him.

Amari’s father, James Sashe, expressed profound admiration for his son’s heroic sacrifice, stating, “He died a hero. He died to save somebody else’s life, and he lost his in turn.” The family, originally from New York, recently relocated to the area.

Amari, who had a passion for football and music, was a bright light in his loved ones’ lives. His mother, Marjorie Quarles, fondly recalled how he had the incredible ability to lift spirits and bring smiles to those around him, saying, “He lit up the room when he knew you were upset. He would do anything to make you smile.” Devastated by the loss of their beloved son and brother, the family is organizing a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral expenses.

Tragically, this incident adds to a series of recent fatalities in fast-moving Northern California rivers, which have swelled due to melting snow following an unprecedented winter. Authorities continue to urge residents and visitors to avoid entering the rivers, emphasizing their dangerous and treacherous conditions. The sorrowful loss of lives serves as a somber reminder of the need to prioritize safety and exercise caution near these natural waterways.

