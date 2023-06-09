Trump Lawyers Resign, Trump Appointed Judge Assigned to Indictment Case.

In recent developments surrounding the indictment of Donald Trump, two lawyers from his legal team have resigned, following the federal grand jury’s criminal charges against the former president, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -

The charges are related to Trump’s handling of classified materials after leaving office. The news of these departures is just one of many noteworthy events that have unfolded since Trump revealed the indictment.

Additionally, a close aide of Trump has also been indicted in connection with the case, which has been assigned to a judge appointed by Trump himself. This judge has previously issued controversial rulings in favor of the former president.

- Advertisement -

James Trusty and John Rowley, Trump’s lawyers, announced their resignation in a joint statement, expressing their honor in defending him and their belief that he will be vindicated against what they perceive as partisan weaponization of the American justice system by the Biden Administration. With the case now filed in Miami, Trusty and Rowley deemed it appropriate to step aside and allow others to handle its completion.

The indictment against Trump, which includes charges such as willful retention of national defense secrets, making false statements, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, was brought by the Justice Department in Florida.

This jurisdictional decision marks a significant shift in Trump’s legal defense as he faces his most crucial legal challenges to date. Trump confirmed this news on social media, stating that he would now be represented by Todd Blanche, who is also defending him in an ongoing criminal trial in New York, along with a yet-to-be-disclosed law firm.

Trump further shared on social media that his loyal and long-serving aide, Walt Nauta, had also been indicted in connection with the ongoing probe. This confirmation aligns with earlier reports from various news outlets regarding Nauta’s charges.

The specific charges against Nauta remain unclear, but the involvement of at least two individuals suggests a conspiracy charge.

Nauta has played a prominent role in the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Reports indicate that he was observed moving boxes before and after receiving a subpoena demanding the return of all classified materials in his possession.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Nauta’s indictment, shedding light on this development.

Choosing Florida as the venue for the charges is viewed as an attempt by the Justice Department to preempt a potential legal challenge from Trump. However, this decision could have significant implications.

The case has been randomly assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump himself. Cannon’s involvement in earlier hearings related to the documents probe resulted in controversial rulings in Trump’s favor, such as prohibiting the government from using certain recovered documents until they were reviewed by a third party.

An appellate court, including two judges appointed by Trump, later overruled Cannon, delivering a strong rebuke.

It remains uncertain whether Judge Cannon will oversee the entire case or if prosecutors will seek to assign it to another judge, according to U.S. News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]