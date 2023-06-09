Victims of Jeffrey Epstein Seek Additional Testimony from JPMorgan CEO Dimon.

Attorneys representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who are currently engaged in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase regarding its connections to the disgraced financier, have requested a judge to mandate Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and two other bank officials to undergo new depositions, Your Content has learned.

According to the lawyers, these depositions are necessary due to JPMorgan’s delayed production of relevant documents, which includes over 1,500 records that were disclosed after Dimon’s initial deposition on May 26.

Among the documents are discussions related to an internal review conducted after Epstein’s death in August 2019, as well as a 22-page timeline of emails involving communications between Epstein and Jes Staley, who previously oversaw asset management at JPMorgan.

Epstein was a client of JPMorgan from 1998 to 2013 and died by an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The attorneys are also seeking to recall Mary Erdoes, the head of JPMorgan’s wealth and asset management business, and Mary Casey, a former private banker for Epstein.

In response, JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye stated that there is no valid reason for new depositions, emphasizing that Jamie Dimon never had any personal interaction or professional collaboration with Epstein, and in retrospect, regrets Epstein’s association as a client.

During Dimon’s deposition, he affirmed that he had limited knowledge of Epstein prior to the financier’s arrest.

Apart from the lawsuit initiated by the victims, JPMorgan is facing legal action from the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein allegedly victimized individuals on a private island he owned.

The bank is counter-suing Staley to mitigate potential losses stemming from both lawsuits.

Staley, who served as Barclays’ CEO from 2015 to 2021, is scheduled to provide a deposition on Saturday.

The case is identified as Jane Doe 1 v JPMorgan Chase & Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10019, according to U.S. News.

