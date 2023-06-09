Virginia Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot.

A Virginia man from Fincastle has been sentenced to six years in prison after his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Your Content has learned.

Markus Maly, a 49-year-old flooring installer, faced charges of assaulting police officers as he stormed the Capitol building.

Despite prosecutors seeking a 15-year and eight-month prison sentence, the judge handed down a shorter term, noting that Maly’s prior criminal history mostly dated back to his 20s.

During the trial, Maly expressed regret for joining the mob and denied attacking or pepper-spraying police officers, claiming that he merely occupied space in the crowd. However, the judge emphasized that there was ample evidence to prove Maly’s assault on the police.

Maly’s case highlights a growing concern of Capitol rioters profiting from their actions. Some have portrayed themselves as patriots, political prisoners, or martyrs to solicit donations.

While defendants have the right to raise funds for legal defense, prosecutors are increasingly pushing for fines on top of prison terms to recover donations used for personal expenses.

Maly, who identified himself as a “January 6 P.O.W.,” raised over $16,500 through a donation page. However, the judge declined to impose a fine, questioning the legal basis for retrieving the funds.

Despite Maly’s claims of finding the riot “fun” and being proud of his actions, the court held him accountable for assaulting police officers.

The sentence for Maly falls significantly shorter than the 18-year term handed to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who orchestrated a violent plot aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Maly has been in custody since his conviction in December, facing eight charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police using a dangerous weapon.

His participation in the mob attack involved spraying a chemical, potentially pepper spray, at a police officer and taking a stolen riot shield as a “trophy.”

The Capitol riot resulted in over 100 injured police officers, and more than 1,000 individuals have been charged with federal crimes related to the events of January 6, 2021.

Over half of those charged have received prison sentences, demonstrating the seriousness with which the courts are treating the actions of the rioters, according to ABC News.

