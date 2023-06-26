Thursday, June 29, 2023
Stabbing at Massachusetts Home During 50th Anniversary Celebration

Stabbing at Massachusetts Home During 50th Anniversary Celebration.
A couple’s joyous celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary took a devastating turn when a family member and two others were fatally stabbed in their Massachusetts home, Your Content has learned.

Authorities suspect the attack to be random and are concerned that the perpetrator(s) may still be at large.

Newton police responded to a distress call around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, after the couple failed to arrive at church as planned.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered three lifeless bodies, bearing signs of both stab wounds and beatings.

Forced entry into the residence was also evident, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims’ identities have yet to be disclosed, but authorities have confirmed that one of the victims was the mother of another victim and also resided in the home.

The tragedy has left the community in shock and mourning the loss of “three beloved parishioners,” as described by Reverend Dan Riley of Our Lady Help of Christians.

As of Monday night, no information regarding a suspect has been released. Investigators are also looking into a separate attempted break-in that occurred approximately half a mile away.

It remains unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

State police are urging residents in the area to exercise caution and take preventive measures, such as checking door and window locks.

They are also requesting homeowners to review their surveillance footage and promptly report any unusual findings to the authorities.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the community on edge, awaiting further updates from the ongoing investigation, according to KRON4.

